Bill Clinton Defends Fellow Zombie Joe Biden After Horrendous Debate

Former President Bill Clinton has come out in defense of fellow Democrat zombie Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday night’s disastrous debate performance.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Clinton wrote that “facts and history matter.”

Clinton wrote, “I’ll leave the debate rating to the pundits, but here’s what I know: facts and history matter. Joe Biden has given us 3 years of solid leadership, steadying us after the pandemic, creating a record number of new jobs, making real progress solving the climate crisis, and launching a successful effort in reducing inflation, all while pulling us out of the quagmire Donald Trump left us in. That’s what’s really at stake in November.

Apparently scared of the response the post would get, the former president turned off replies to the post.

The former president’s wife, Hillary Clinton, also backed Biden after the debate.

“The choice in this election remains very simple. It’s a choice between someone who cares about you—your rights, your prospects, your future—versus someone who’s only in it for himself,” the former first lady wrote in a post on X. “I’ll be voting Biden.”

Former President Barack Obama also defended his VP, writing on X, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know.”

Obama continued, “But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Many Democrats, including the New York Times editorial board, have called for Biden to step aside and be replaced before the November election.