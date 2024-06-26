Biden’s Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence in America a ‘Public Health Crisis’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has declared gun violence in America to be a ‘public health crisis.’

Democrats have been desperate to pass more gun control measures and critics of this move by Murthy are calling it an end-run around the Constitution.

This is typical for the left. When they can’t get what they want through the normal legislative process, they look for other means.

FOX News reports:

Surgeon general declares firearm violence in America a public health crisis The United States surgeon general is declaring gun violence a national public health crisis. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory on Tuesday stating that firearm-related violence and its immediate psychological ramifications on victims and bystanders has severely compromised public health. “Today, for the first time in the history of our office, I am issuing a Surgeon General’s Advisory on firearm violence,” Murthy said in a video announcement. “It outlines the urgent threat firearm violence poses to the health and well-being of our country.” “As a doctor, I’ve seen the consequences of firearm violence up close and the lives of the patients that cared for over the years,” the surgeon general continued. “These are moms and dads, sons and daughters, all of whom were robbed of their physical and mental health by senseless acts of violence.” The advisory states that 54% of adults in America have experienced a firearm-related incident. These experiences with firearm violence include individuals who have been threatened with a gun (21%), lost a family member in a gun-related death (19%), witnessed a shooting (17%), and been wounded by a firearm (4%).

People are right to be skeptical. The timing of this move is very interesting.