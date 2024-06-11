Biden Scheduled to Speak at Anti-Gun Event Just Hours After Drug Addict Son Was Convicted of Federal Gun Charges

by
Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at a pro-gun control event just hours after his son, Hunter Biden, was convicted on federal gun charges.

Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday morning of all three felony charges stemming from the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when he lied on a gun-purchase form by claiming he was not using illegal drugs or a drug addict.

The president’s son is facing up to 25 years in prison.

The anti-gun summit is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m.

The Hill reports:

Biden will deliver remarks at Everytown for Gun Safety Gun Sense University, where the White House said he would tout the benefits of bipartisan legislation passed in 2022. Specifically, Biden will announce the Justice Department has charged more than 500 defendants for violating provisions around gun trafficking and straw purchasing.

The president is also expected to speak about creating the Office of Gun Violence Prevention at the White House and investments through the American Rescue Plan in local police departments.

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz wrote in a memo on Tuesday, “Fighting gun violence is on the ballot this November, and we are campaigning on this issue.”

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.