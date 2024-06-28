Biden Gets Absolutely Wrecked in CNN’s Debate Flash Poll — 67 Percent Say Trump Won

Joe Biden was wrecked by former President Donald Trump in CNN’s post-debate flash poll.

Before the debate, 45 percent of debate watchers said they thought Biden would win, compared to 55 percent for Trump.

When asked about their confidence in each candidate to lead the country, 14 percent of the debate watchers said they had “a lot” of confidence in Biden, 29 percent said “some,” and a 57 percent majority said “none.”

Asked about Trump, 36 percent said they had “a lot” of confidence, 20 percent said “some,” and 44 percent said “none.”

Here are the takeaways from CNN’s flash poll results about the debate >>> pic.twitter.com/czpjnkr0WR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2024

Biden’s performance was so bad that the liberals on the post-debate panel had to admit it was awful.

Reuters even ran the headline, “A ‘disaster’: Biden’s shaky start in debate with Trump rattles Democrats.”

“About halfway through the debate, a Democratic strategist who worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign called it a ‘disaster,'” the report stated.

Biden spent nearly a week studying and preparing for the debate, while Trump stayed on the campaign trail.

The second debate will be hosted by ABC News in September. The network has not yet announced moderators for that debate.