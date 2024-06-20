Biden Border Invasion: Hordes of Military-Age Men March Like Soldiers Into California in Midnight Invasion (VIDEO)

Biden’s Border Invasion.

Another day, another mass illegal crossing into Jacumba, California.

Hundreds of military-age illegal aliens marched like soldiers into California after midnight early Thursday morning.

“During the overnight hours, we encountered another mass illegal crossing into Jacumba, CA, after midnight, made up of 150-200 adults and families from around the world,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

“Despite the Mexican military posted up nearby, cartel smugglers still call the shots out here,” Bill Melugin said.

Illegal aliens from the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia easily marched right over the border thanks to Joe Biden.

NEW: During the overnight hours, we encountered another mass illegal crossing into Jacumba, CA, after midnight, made up of 150-200 adults and families from around the world. Despite the MX military posted up nearby, cartel smugglers still call the shots out here. pic.twitter.com/tOfMdRE92D — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2024

Joe Biden’s new executive order for asylum seekers is a total scam.

Joe Biden earlier this month held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

According to The New York Post, Biden’s new border ‘crackdown’ will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

Leaked internal documents reveal thousands of illegals are ‘exempt’ from Joe Biden’s executive order.

It’s business as usual at Biden’s open border.

“Absolutely nothing has changed down here as a result of this executive order,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.