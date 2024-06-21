Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Forces with Scandal-Plagued Democrat Operative John Podesta to Fight Climate Change

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Podesta, who replaced John Kerry as the Senior Adviser to the President for International Climate Policy, have teamed up at the ‘Austrian World Summit’ in Vienna, Austria.

The duo is presenting a united front to discuss the supposed ‘essential political tools’ needed to tackle climate change, a topic that has been increasingly weaponized by globalist agendas.

Joe Biden has selected the former Clinton campaign manager, John Podesta, as White House senior advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation.

Podesta will oversee the implementation of $370 billion worth of the climate change provisions included in the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed in August.

The scandal-plagued Democrat operative will also “chair the President’s National Climate Task Force in support of this effort,” the White House said in a statement.

“We are fortunate that John Podesta will lead our continued innovation and implementation,” Biden said in a statement. “His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunity in front of us.”

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager also served as chief of staff to former President Clinton and was top climate advisor to President Obama.

In an interview with the New York Times, Podesta said he intends to focus on transforming America away from oil and fossil fuels.

“Join us for a Fireside chat with John Podesta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Hannelore Veit as they discuss the essential political tools needed to reach our climate targets. With environmental legislation under attack, this panel delves into the importance of frameworks like the European Green Deal and the US Inflation Reduction Act in addressing the challenges ahead. Don’t miss this crucial conversation!”

During the summit, Schwarzenegger expressed his disillusionment with previous environmental summits:

“I’ve been to environmental summits all over the world for the last two decades… but after all of the agreements and celebrations, the pollution keeps going up.”

Schwarzenegger’s vision of a world without fossil fuels seems more like a fantasy than a feasible future:

“I see a world where fossil fuels are actually a fossil, a relic of our past left to history. A world that chooses the future instead of the past. A world where solar, wind, water, batteries, and clean nuclear power have replaced coal, oil, and natural gas.”

This statement overlooks the fact that fossil fuels currently provide affordable and reliable energy for billions around the globe. The proposed alternatives are not yet capable of meeting our global energy needs without causing significant economic harm.

In an interview with MSNBC, Schwarzenegger and Podesta detailed their stance on the so-called ‘climate crisis’, further pushing their globalist agenda.

It is crucial to remember that there is a significant body of scientific opinion that disagrees with the alarmist narrative around climate change.

Judith A. Curry, a prominent American climatologist and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, presents her perspective that the “overwhelming consensus” is largely “manufactured.”

“It’s a manufactured consensus,” Curry told The Post. She points to a system where scientists gain more recognition, and subsequently, more funding by promoting catastrophic scenarios.

This ‘alarmism,’ she asserted, plays a pivotal role in shaping their careers. “There’s an incentive to exaggerate risk to pursue ‘fame and fortune,’” she added.

