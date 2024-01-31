NEW: Biden to Name Dirty John Podesta as New Climate Czar to Replace John Kerry

Joe Biden will name Clintonite John Podesta as the new Climate Envoy to replace John Kerry, according to the Washington Post.

Last summer the Biden Regime trotted out Podesta, a current Biden advisor and former Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton, to lecture us on ‘climate change.’

Podesta admitted Joe Biden’s so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is actually the Marxist green new deal repackaged with a different name.

“We have to cut the carbon pollution that’s driving the climate crisis and that’s what the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is all about!” Podesta said last August.

Podesta also absurdly claimed Americans across the political spectrum support climate change mandates.

“Across the political spectrum, they support the movement to cleaner forms of energy, cleaner forms of transportation!” Podesta said.

Hey look! John Podesta’s back. And he’s lecturing us about climate change! pic.twitter.com/TpyZCmtaFz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 16, 2023

Earlier this month it was reported that John Kerry will step down as Joe Biden’s Climate Envoy this winter or early spring.

Kerry, 80, was appointed as Joe Biden’s Climate Czar in November 2020 during the transition.

John Kerry, the private-jet-setting hypocrite, operated in secret for three years.

Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) filed a FOIA lawsuit in an effort to obtain emails between John Kerry’s office and various climate change groups.

The emails turned over to PPT from John Kerry’s office were heavily redacted.

Not one staffer’s name was revealed.

Fox News obtained the documents from PPT.

“It hardly seems in the public interest, in fact it appears the antithesis of serving the public interest, to hide the names of government officials who are communicating with controversial outside activist organizations that are attempting to influence government policy,” PPT director Michael Chamberlain told Fox News Digital.

Last July Congressman Brian Mast asked John Kerry to identify the senior staff working in his office on taxpayer’s dime.

Kerry refused to identify his senior staffers and threw a tantrum after Rep. Mast pressed him to be transparent.

John Podesta, a lifelong corrupt DC Democrat will also likely be operating in secret.