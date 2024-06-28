Andrew Yang Calls on Democrat Party to Switch Out Biden for New Candidate in Response to Debate Performance

Former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang has called for the Democratic Party to switch out Joe Biden for a new candidate in response to his debate performance.

Yang ran for president in 2020 but dropped out after the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Joe Biden.

During Thursday night’s presidential debate, Yang posted to X, “Guys, the Dems should nominate someone else – before it’s too late. #swapJoeout.”

“Look I debated Joe 7 times in 2020. He’s a different guy in 2024. #swapJoeout,” Yang wrote in another post.

“What’s Joe Biden’s superpower? That he’s a good guy who will do the right thing for the country. In this case, that’s stepping aside and letting the DNC choose another nominee,” Yang added.

In the post-debate discussion on CNN, the hosts all seemed panicked and conclusive that Biden had lost the debate.

Following his failed presidential bid, Yang also ran for mayor of New York — but was unsuccessful in that endeavor as well.

Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

