WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

President Trump will deliver a second speech today at a MAGA rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm ET.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump supporters lined up more than seven hours early to see President Trump despite severe heat warnings and almost 100 degree weather. Outside the arena, patriots were filling in the line while chanting “USA!”

The crowd had grown massively with thousands of patriots awaiting entry before the doors opened at approximately 3 pm ET:

The turnout for Trump here in Philly is absolutely MASSIVE! And he won’t even be here for three more hours! HOLY CRAP. pic.twitter.com/qw5sHMni1e — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2024

This is Trump's second stop of the day. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump spoke in Washington, DC, at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference. Watch a replay of his speech here.

The President's stop in Philly comes after Biden’s pathetic so-called rally last month at a k-12 school in deep blue Philly, where elementary or middle school-aged children were being shuttled into the rally to fill space. The event opened with a person dancing in an Elmo costume.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe “You Aint Black” Biden made a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia and announced a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

After starting the rally nearly an hour late, Biden’s brain malfunctioned, and he began speaking gibberish to a few people crammed into the corner of the gym. Biden later slurred again through dishonest remarks and made bizarre claims about the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore and his involvement in the civil rights movement at the South Restaurant and Jazz Club, a local business in Philadelphia.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump trolled Biden’s joke of a rally and the fact that he loaded the gym with young children, commenting, “Only the 39 Kids that had to be there showed up!”

More people were seen outside of Trump's rally seven hours before before the doors opened than attended Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' rally last month.

Watch Trump speak to the crowd live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: