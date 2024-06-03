Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Video Game Offers Transgender Bullets, Rainbow Themed Assault Weapons For Pride Month

The massively popular Call of Duty game series is offering its users the chance to play with transgender bullets and rainbow themed assault weapons as part of its celebrations for Pride Month.

According to the gaming website Dexterto, the company has created a variety of “free skins,” a term that refers to the customization of a player’s outfit and weaponry.

The website notes:

These new skins, which will be available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, allow players to deck out their weapons in the different LGBTQ+ flags, rainbows, glitter, and more. The full list of skins that are now available as part of CoD’s Pride Month celebrations includes the following: Traditional Pride flag

Bisexual Pride flag

Lesbian Pride flag

Nonbinary Pride flag

Pansexual Pride flag

Transgender Pride flag

Asexual Pride flag To claim these new LGBTQ+-centric skins, simply head over to the game’s main menu, visit the CoD store, scroll down to the Free Gift Pack and click redeem. Once doing so, these new skins should be ready to download and equip as you like. At the time of writing, it is unclear if CoD will release any other Pride Month merchandise or cosmetics, however, we’ll be sure to update this article if any more goodies are up for grabs.

Happy Pride Month. A FREE bundle is now live in Call of Duty in MW3 x Warzone with 6 camos to use in game across all weapons. pic.twitter.com/YDU1tCNzCj — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 1, 2024

While the idea of LGBT themed designs and weaponary may seem inappropriate enough for a game that involves slaughtering as many people as possible, some netizens picked up on the inclusion of “transgender bullets” and the dangerous associations involved.

If you’re still playing Call of Duty, stop. They introduced trans flag bullets to honor pride month. With the number of mass shootings involving trans/non binary people recently, it seems they have a motive. pic.twitter.com/hUQOIfwjts — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) June 2, 2024

Activision’s Call of Duty just added transgender bullets to the game in honor of Pride Month, so you can literally roleplay a transgender mass shooter. pic.twitter.com/cYNIvrCHK4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2024

Activision’s Call of Duty just added transgender bullets to the game in honor of Pride Month, so you can literally roleplay a transgender mass shooter. pic.twitter.com/fE84J3Nfad — ⭐️Edwin⭐️ (@Nuked4Every1) June 3, 2024

Call of Duty was first launched in 2003 by Activision as a World War II shooter. It quickly expanded into modern warfare settings and remains the most popular first person shooter in video game history.