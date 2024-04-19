Victor Reacts: Another Attempted Transgender Shooter STOPPED (VIDEO)

by

Once again another transgender teenager was arrested after her plot to shoot up a school was discovered.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

A transgender high school student (biological female) was arrested Wednesday for plotting a mass shooting at a high school in Maryland.

As WJLA reported, 18-year-old Andrea Ye, who identifies as “Alex,” was stopped by Montgomery County Police (MCPD) and federal officials after they discovered she was planning to shoot up Wootton High School in Rockville.

Police revealed that they discovered that Ye had authored a 129-page manifesto outlining how she would carry out this horrendous act of violence. Ye called the manifesto her memoir.

The manifesto was reportedly shared with Baltimore police on March 3 by a person who became acquainted with Ye at a psychiatric facility in Maryland. WJLA reports Ye began receiving mental health treatment in December of 2022 after multiple alleged threats.

In addition to the manifesto, police say they also discovered several internet searches that led them to arrest Ye. Moreover, she previously considered targeting an elementary school.

Ye has been charged with threat of mass violence and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.

Lately there has been a plethora of examples of violence or attempted violence from radicalized members of the transgender community. There are clearly compounding mental illnesses at play here but until we recognize them as such this is not going to simply go away on its own.

I had predicted and feared that following the Covenant School shooting we would see more instances of this, but I had hoped I was wrong. It seems that something has changed and we are seeing more and more violence.

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.