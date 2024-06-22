50 Cent Claims That a Hacker Accessed His Account To Orchestrate $300 Million Cryptocurrency Scam

Recently, rapper 50 Cent claimed that his account was compromised by a hacker who allegedly orchestrated a $300 million pump-and-dump scheme.

The artist alleges that the cybercriminal manipulated his social media to inflate cryptocurrency values before cashing out at the expense of unsuspecting investors.

The New York Post reports,

“My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked,” the rapper, 48, wrote on his Instagram late Friday. “I have no association with this Crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes,” he alleged.

The Instagram post included screenshots of the “$GUNIT” memecoin, which first traded under $1 million and shot up in value quickly.

As of Saturday morning, 50 Cent’s X account still appeared to be locked. His eponymous website was also shut down. 50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – was forced to testify in a bankruptcy filing in 2018 that he had never owned bitcoin and had no assets related to it, The Blast reported at the time. The clarification came after TMZ alleged the “Get Rich or Die Tryin” musician supposedly made between $7 and $8 million by banking 700 bitcoins.

According to 50 Cent, he accepted some Bitcoin payments early on but never made any money from them.