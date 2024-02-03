50 Cent Hints He Will Support Trump Following New York’s $53 Million Pre-Paid Credit Card Initiative for Illegal Immigrants

Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, took to social media to voice his confusion and apparent frustration over a new initiative launched by Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.

The rapper, with nearly 13 million followers on Twitter and a staggering 31 million on Instagram, hinted to support former President Donald Trump in his recent Instagram post.

The controversial $53 million pilot program in question aims to support illegal immigrant families residing in New York City by providing them with direct financial assistance.

Under the initiative, eligible households will receive debit cards loaded with funds varying according to family size and income. A family of four could receive up to 1,000 monthly, reloaded every 28 days.

While the program starts with 500 individuals, it could expand to include the estimated 15,000 illegal immigrants currently housed in city hotels. This move by the Adams administration has prompted a heated debate over the use of city funds, ethics, and prioritization of resources.

Critics argue that the program is a slap in the face to legal residents struggling with issues such as homelessness, inadequate housing, underfunded education, and deteriorating infrastructure. The program’s similarity to the state’s food stamp program, SNAP, is also under scrutiny for its focus on illegal immigrants.

50 Cent took to Instagram on Saturday to express his displeasure, tagging Ari Melber, host of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” in a post that read, “WTF mayor Adams, call my phone, I don’t understand how this works. somebody explain. @arimelber can’t explain this. I’m stuck. maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

His post implies that the rapper, along with many of his followers, is looking for answers and clarity on the rationale behind such a significant financial commitment to non-legal residents. Moreover, 50 Cent’s mention of Trump suggests a potential preference for the former President’s hardline stance on immigration.

Back in 2020, the rapper came out for Trump after watching a news segment on Joe Biden’s tax plan.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” he wrote.

WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, ‍♂️F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. ‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !” he added.

Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

Also, as reported by The Gateway Pundit, Snoop Dogg has had a change of heart and shared with reporters that he has “nothing but love” for Donald Trump these days.

It took three years of Joe Biden for him to see the light.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” Snoop Dogg said in a shocking revelation.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop Dogg added.

Snoop Dogg also did not rule out a public endorsement of President Donald Trump.

“I may have to,” Snoop added.