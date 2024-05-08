YouTube Censors Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s Viral ‘Great Replacement’ CPAC Speech… Still Has 55 Million Views on X!

YouTube has taken down a speech by conservative commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek from the Netherlands in which she warned about a “great replacement” of European peoples.

The Gateway Pundit previously posted her historic speech last month.

Vlaardingerbroek posted about the censorship on the X platform.

"Of course YouTube deleted my speech," she wrote. "In the meantime we’re nearing 50 Million views here on X. Man, I love this app. Thanks for buying it, Elon Musk."

According to YouTube, the speech violated their "hate speech" policy by "inciting hatred of groups because they belong to a protected group."

The viral speech, which she delivered at CPAC Hungary in Budapest, discussed the invasion of Europe's borders by mass immigration that she likened to a form of "great replacement."