The Secretary-General of NATO has said that the U.S. should reverse its ban on Ukraine firing its missiles against the Russian mainland.

In an interview with The Economist, Stoltenberg said that lifting the restrictions would allow Ukraine to push Russian forces back, despite the obvious risk of escalation and potential nuclear Armageddon.

“I think the time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they are put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine because, especially now when a lot the fighting is going on in Kharkiv, close to the border,” Stoltenberg said.

“To deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves,” he continued. “It is legal, it is legitimate, and we are helping Ukraine with upholding that right and that should include the ability to also strike targets on Russian territory.”

Stoltenberg’s plea comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a delegation to Washington with a viewing to asking the Biden regime to reverse the ban.

David Arahamiya, a Ukrainian MP who led the delegation, indicated that the request came directly from the country’s military generals.

“It’s like if somebody were to attack Washington, D.C., from the Virginia state, and you say we’re not going to hit Virginia for some reason,” he said. “It’s crazy. Military people, like generals, they don’t understand. So they are pushing us as politicians, like stop [the policy] this is insane.”

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently argued that Ukraine should focus on retaking lost territory.

“Ukraine has to make decisions for itself about how it’s going to conduct this war, a war it’s conducting in defense of its freedom, of its sovereignty, of its territorial integrity,” Blinken said last week. “We’ve been clear about our own policy.”

According to a report from Reuters this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now actively seeking a ceasefire in Ukraine along current battle lines. However, he is still willing to continue fighting if the West rejects his attempts to end the conflict that has now dragged on for well over two years.