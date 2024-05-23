Where Are the Documents? Citing Anonymous Sources, Fox News Reporter Claims FBI Searches at Biden’s Homes Included Deadly Force Policy

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

Citing anonymous sources, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich claimed the FBI searches at Joe Biden’s homes included a deadly force policy.

This is just another attempt to water down the FBI’s authorization of the use of deadly force against Trump during the Mar-a-Lago raid as “standard policy.”

The FBI searches at Joe Biden’s homes were voluntary and federal agents coordinated with Joe Biden’s lawyers. FBI agents conducted a 13-hour search of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence AFTER Biden had been able to return to the scene of the crime.

In Robert Hur’s 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal, which was reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, the Special Counsel did not mention the use of deadly force when the FBI searched Biden’s Delaware homes.

Furthermore, Robert Hur did not mention the DOJ’s authorization to use deadly force against Joe Biden or his Secret Service agents during his testimony before Congress.



Robert Hur

“NEWS: FBI SEARCHES AT PRESIDENT BIDEN’S HOMES ALSO INCLUDED DEADLY FORCE POLICY (which is standard)” Jacqui Heinrich said.

“A person familiar with the Hur investigation confirms that the standard Department of Justice policy statement regarding the use of deadly force was also included in the operations order for the searches at President Biden’s residences in Delaware,” she said.

NEWS: FBI SEARCHES AT PRESIDENT BIDEN'S HOMES ALSO INCLUDED DEADLY FORCE POLICY (which is standard) A person familiar with the Hur investigation confirms that the standard Department of Justice policy statement regarding the use of deadly force was also included in the… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 22, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case–I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing. FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump!!

“Should FPOTUS [Trump] arrive at MAL [Mar-a-Lago], FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team.”

“Should USSS provide resistance or interfere with FBI timeline or accesses, FBI MM EM will engage with [redacted] and [redacted] will engage with USSS POC’s per existing liaison relationships.”

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone "injured" during the raid.@JudiciaryGOP pic.twitter.com/vOwlZPUsfb — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.

In an appalling statement released Tuesday evening, the FBI claimed the authorization of deadly force on former President Trump is just “standard protocol.”

The stenographers in the media also came out immediately and defended the FBI use of deadly force policy as “standard.”