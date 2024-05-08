Wayne Allyn Root with #1 Story in America: Wayne Explains How Joe Biden’s New Capital Gains Tax Increase Will Destroy the US Economy and Cost You Your Job!

by

Wayne Allyn Root with #1 Story in America: Wayne explains how Joe Biden’s new capital gains tax increase will destroy the US economy and cost you your job!

Watch Wayne’s “America’s Top Ten Countdown” with his World-Famous “Final Four” airing Fridays at 10 PM ET and Saturdays at Noon ET on Real America’s Voice TV Network.

VIDEO:

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Watch Wayne’s brand new TV Show, “The ROOT Reaction” weeknights at 10 PM ET/7 PM Pacific on Real America’s Voice TV, and Wayne’s weekend “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Saturdays at Noon ET/9 AM PT on Real America’s Voice TV. Watch at RealAmericasVoice.com, or at Rumble, Roku, Pluto, Apple, Dish TV Ch 219, or go to RootforAmerica.com to watch.

Photo of author
Assistant Editor

You can email Assistant Editor here, and read more of Assistant Editor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.