Wayne Allyn Root with #1 Story in America: Wayne explains how Joe Biden’s new capital gains tax increase will destroy the US economy and cost you your job!

Watch Wayne’s “America’s Top Ten Countdown” with his World-Famous “Final Four” airing Fridays at 10 PM ET and Saturdays at Noon ET on Real America’s Voice TV Network.

VIDEO:

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Watch Wayne’s brand new TV Show, “The ROOT Reaction” weeknights at 10 PM ET/7 PM Pacific on Real America’s Voice TV, and Wayne’s weekend “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Saturdays at Noon ET/9 AM PT on Real America’s Voice TV. Watch at RealAmericasVoice.com, or at Rumble, Roku, Pluto, Apple, Dish TV Ch 219, or go to RootforAmerica.com to watch.