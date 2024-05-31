“In a Way I’m Honored… It’s Very Bad for the Family… I’m Honored – Because Somebody Has to Do It” – Trump Speaks Out Following Historic NYC Show Trial (VIDEO)

President Trump held a press conference this morning at Trump Tower Atrium to speak on his political persecution by radical left Biden Thugs in the Manhattan Court House.
Trump announced the presser on Truth Social on Thursday after the unprecedented guilty verdicts were announced at the Judge Juan Merchan show trial.
President Donald Trump: This should have been a non-case. And everybody said it was a non-case, including Bragg. Bragg said, Until I ran for office. And then they saw the polls, I was leading the Republicans, I was leading the Democrats, I was leading everybody. And all of a sudden, they brought it back. It’s a very sad thing that’s happening in our country, and… I’m honored. In a way, I’m honored. It’s not that it’s pleasant. It’s very bad for family. It’s very bad for friends and businesses. But I’m honored to be involved in it because somebody has to do it, and I might as well keep going and be the one.
But I’m very honored to be involved because we’re fighting for our Constitution. The money that was paid was paid legally. There was nothing illegal. In fact, the lawyer in creating the NDA, because at that time, he was a fully accredited lawyer. He wasn’t a fixer. I never thought of him as a fixer. The media called him a fixer or the prosecutors called him a fixer. He was a lawyer.