WATCH: Youtuber Busts Alleged Drug-Carrying Illegal Alien in Predator Sting Involving Underage Boys and Proceeds to Humiliate Him – Cops then Let Suspect Go

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week that Youtuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy uncovered what appeared to be an attempt by a veteran Hollywood producer to engage inappropriately with an underage girl. Now, he, along with his collaborators DJ Deorro and fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn, also reportedly busted an illegal alien looking to engage in even more severe predatory activity before the cops ruined the day.

During Vitaly’s most recent sting operation Friday in Los Angeles, which is part of a new series titled “Catching Child Predators,” four fifteen-year-old boys connect with an alleged p*dophile in the country illegally who is looking to party and sleep with minors. Vitaly helps guide the children through the process to ensure the sting goes smoothly and they are kept safe.

The boys check with the illegal, whom they call “Papi,” and make sure he is okay with them being fifteen. He replies in Spanish that he is, but that nobody can know.

The footage then cuts to the illegal partying with the children for several minutes before the lights suddenly come on, to the illegal’s surprise. Vitaly and his crew humiliate him by greeting him with a mock birthday celebration with confetti.

The camera then shifts to Vitaly announcing they just caught an illegal alien pedophile. The Youtuber also discovers that the alleged pervert was carrying crystal meth in a possible effort to drug his victims.

WATCH:

STREAMER CATCHES ILLEGAL MIGRANT WITH MINORS AND DRUGS Streamer Vitaly recently streamed a live arrest where he and his team detained an illegal immigrant allegedly trying to engage with 15-year-old minors. The stream showed the suspect being escorted away in handcuffs by… pic.twitter.com/VOmzqJtKzo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 11, 2024

Vitaly then warns America that this is the type of scum the Biden regime is letting into America. He ends his rant by calling for Donald Trump’s return.

“We need Trump back into office ASAP. Ship them all f**king back,” says Vitaly.

The footage ends with one police officer scolding Vitaly’s crew for his vigilante tactics. Vitaly then tells his viewers that he will not be calling the cops anymore because they are more worried about the “rights” of alleged illegal alien pedophiles than putting them behind bars.

LA is a degenerate leftist cesspool. Vitaly caught an illegal Mexican pedophile who brought crystal meth for 15-year-old boys, and rather than arrest the pedophile, the Mexican cop seemed offended that they kept referring to him as an illegal. pic.twitter.com/uarfQgwksN — (@basedinmatrix) May 11, 2024

The LAPD then reportedly let the alien walk instead of taking him into custody.

You can watch the whole incident on Vitaly’s YouTube channel below. The crucial part of the sting operation begins at roughly the 2-hour (2:00:00) mark in the video.