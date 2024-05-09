YouTubers Catch Hollywood Producer Herschel Weingrod in Predator Sting Involving Minor — Fire Powder Guns During His Attempt to Flee

Sting Operation Catches a Hollywood Elite Predator on Camera

A group of Youtubers led by media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy have uncovered what appears to be an attempt by a senior man to engage inappropriately with an underage girl.

The incident, captured on camera as part of a sting operation, has since been linked to Hollywood ‘Space Jam’ producer Herschel Weingrod due to a distinctive piece of jewelry worn by the man in question, Evie Magazine reported.

The operation aired on Tuesday was part of a new series titled “Catching Child Predators,” a collaborative effort between Zdorovetskiy, DJ Deorro, and fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn. Their latest episode has amassed millions of views due to the startling confrontation at its heart.

Weingrod, who initially introduced himself as “Boris,” was caught on camera sitting in a restaurant alongside a young girl he claimed was 23, as per her dating site profile.

During the confrontation, Vitaly and Martyn pressed Weingrod for answers. Despite his initial deflections, the 76-year-old screenwriter later confessed that the girl had informed him of her actual age.

When pressed further by the streamers about his inappropriate behavior, he sought to downplay the situation, asserting that talking and flirting with a minor was “not a big deal” and that there was nothing wrong with their conversation.

Weingrod attempted to flee the scene. However, Zdorovetskiy and Martyn are not willing to let him off so easily, and they give chase, employing the unusual tactic of firing pink and blue gunpowder cannons.

The pursuit ends when the man finds refuge within a building, aided by a security guard who prevents the YouTubers from following.

On Wednesday, Vitaly wrote, “Just to clarify, I would never commit suicide.”

Herschel Alan Weingrod is a prominent American screenwriter and producer with a strong presence in the Hollywood film industry. Known for his prominent works like Trading Places, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Space Jam, Weingrod has garnered significant recognition for his contributions to blockbuster movies.

