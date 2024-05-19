WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out on Stage at Tennessee High School Graduation After Student Flashes Gang Signs

A brawl broke out on the stage of a Tennessee high school graduation after a graduate flashed gang signs and another threw his diploma at him.

The incident occurred at the Hamilton High School graduation on Thursday evening at the Cannon Center in Memphis.

According to a report from the local News Channel 3, “a school security officer saw one of the students walk past another student and begin throwing up gang signs. That is when the student threw a graduation binder at the victim.”

“As the first student was being held back, the victim jumped over three rows of seats and began hitting him. Two other students jumped into the fight,” the report continued. “One of the students involved was pepper sprayed during the incident. There were no other visible injuries.”

The students involved were released to their parents after being given Juvenile Summons or Misdemeanor Citations.

“We are not going to stop our graduation. We are going to continue because this is the Wildcat way,” a school official announced after the brawl was contained.

An officer was injured during the fight.

“He has a big bruise on his left eye, they broke his glasses, the front of his foot looks like it is fractured,” his wife said, according to a report from the New York Post.

