MASSIVE TURNOUT to See President Trump in New Jersey – THOUSANDS Already Inside Gate 8 Hours Before Rally! – Video, Pics

Trump supporters lined up in Wildwood, New Jersey as early as Wednesday to see President Donald Trump speak on Saturday.

The beach venue on Saturday can hold up to 40,000 people.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 PM to thousands of New Jersey supporters.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson will be in attendance tonight.

By mid-morning THOUSANDS of Trump supporters had already been cleared and were waiting inside the outdoor venue to see President Trump. President Trump is not expected to speak for 7-8 hours from when these photos and video were taken.

TGP’s Paul Ingrassia is reporting from the rally. The weather is beautiful in Jersey.

Early crowds are starting to file in at the Wildwood New Jersey boardwalk to see President Trump in a few hours! How many people will show up? 50k? 100k? The entire state of NJ? One thing’s crystal clear: New Jersey is voting TRUMP in November! pic.twitter.com/IYZ8pOPEIb — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 11, 2024

Right Side Broadcasting is reporting today from New Jersey.

The crowd size is insane! Trump won’t be there for hours!