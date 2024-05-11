MASSIVE TURNOUT to See President Trump in New Jersey – THOUSANDS Already Inside Gate 8 Hours Before Rally! – Video, Pics

Thousands of Trump supporters wait for President Trump to speak in Wildwood, New Jersey hours before his arrival. – screen grab

Trump supporters lined up in Wildwood, New Jersey as early as Wednesday to see President Donald Trump speak on Saturday.

The beach venue on Saturday can hold up to 40,000 people.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 PM to thousands of New Jersey supporters.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson will be in attendance tonight.

By mid-morning THOUSANDS of Trump supporters had already been cleared and were waiting inside the outdoor venue to see President Trump. President Trump is not expected to speak for 7-8 hours from when these photos and video were taken.

TGP’s Paul Ingrassia is reporting from the rally. The weather is beautiful in Jersey.

Right Side Broadcasting is reporting today from New Jersey.

The crowd size is insane! Trump won’t be there for hours!

