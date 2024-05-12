Warmonger Lindsey Graham Suggests Dropping Nuclear Bombs on Iran and Palestine to Protect Israel (VIDEO)

In a controversial Sunday interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made controversial remarks comparing Israel’s current conflict with Hamas to the United States’ atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

The senator suggested that nuclear options could be a solution for Israel to end its ongoing conflict involving Iran and Palestine.

During the interview, Senator Graham said, “Why did we drop two bombs, nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to end a war that we couldn’t afford to lose. You don’t understand, apparently, what Israel is facing. They’re facing three groups: Iran, who has received $80 billion in aid… They’re taking that money to kill all the Jews.”

Graham argued that, like the U.S. in World War II, Israel faces existential threats that justify extreme measures: “Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose and work with them to minimize casualties,” he said.

Kristen Welker questioned Graham on the relevance of such extreme measures in today’s technological era. She noted that modern precision weaponry should negate the need for such drastic actions.

Welker also brought up historical precedents where U.S. Presidents, including Ronald Reagan, used military aid as leverage to influence Israeli policies, suggesting that there are alternatives to outright warfare.

Senator Graham responded, “When you’re telling the world you’re going to restrict weapons delivery to the Jewish state who is fighting a three-front war for their survival, it emboldens Iran, it emboldens Hamas.”

“Historians would say, why is it okay for Reagan to do it and not President Biden?” said Welker.

Graham answered, “Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay. To Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive, again, military officials say the technology has changed.”

Last December, Graham also told FOX News that now is the time to “Hit Iran… Blow it off the map.”

Lindsey Graham: “I’ve been saying for six months now, hit Iran. They have oil fields out in the open. They have the Revolutionary Guard headquarters you can see from space. Blow it off the map.”

WATCH – Lindsey Graham: ‘Hit Iran.. Blow it off the map.’ pic.twitter.com/P23yTlOmxu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 28, 2023

This is the same neocon senator who wanted war with nuclear Russia and wanted Putin eliminated.

Emanuel Macron and France promised to send the first Western tanks to Ukraine last year. Lindsey wants US tanks on the ground.

“I appreciate France agreeing to provide light armored combat vehicles to Ukraine – but this is not enough. The goal for 2023 is to give the Ukrainians the weapons they need to militarily defeat the Russian invaders. This requires heavy modern tanks.”

“I am urging the Biden Administration to meet President Zelensky’s request for modern western tanks. The goal is quite simple: Defeat the Russians in Ukraine sooner rather than later. Tanks would change the tide of battle,” he added.

I am urging the Biden Administration to meet President Zelensky’s request for modern western tanks. The goal is quite simple: Defeat the Russians in Ukraine sooner rather than later. Tanks would change the tide of battle. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 5, 2023

Lindsey wants his war with Russia.

Back in March, he called for the assassination of Vladimir Putin. The man is dangerous.