Warmonger Lindsey Graham: “Hit Iran… Blow It Off the Map” (VIDEO)

Now that the Ukrainian War is starting to wind down in a dismal defeat, the warmongers are already moving on to fresh targets.

On Thursday Lindsey Graham told FOX News that now is the time to, “Hit Iran… Blow it off the map.”

Lindsey Graham: “I’ve been saying for six months now, hit Iran. They have oil fields out in the open. They have the Revolutionary Guard headquarters you can see from space. Blow it off the map.”

Lindsey Graham: 'Hit Iran.. Blow it off the map.'

It wasn’t that long ago that Lindsey Graham was calling for the assassination of Vladimir Putin. This guy is dangerously unhinged.