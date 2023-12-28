Warmonger Lindsey Graham: “Hit Iran… Blow It Off the Map” (VIDEO)

by

Now that the Ukrainian War is starting to wind down in a dismal defeat, the warmongers are already moving on to fresh targets.

On Thursday Lindsey Graham told FOX News that now is the time to, “Hit Iran… Blow it off the map.”

Lindsey Graham: “I’ve been saying for six months now, hit Iran. They have oil fields out in the open. They have the Revolutionary Guard headquarters you can see from space. Blow it off the map.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Lindsey Graham was calling for the assassination of Vladimir Putin. This guy is dangerously unhinged.

“The Best Chance in 20 Years to Take This Guy Out” – Lindsey Graham Again Calls for Assassination of Vladimir Putin and Crushing the Russian Economy (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

