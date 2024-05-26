WHO Global Pandemic Treaty Fails After Two Years of Negotiation, Commie Chief Says He Will ‘Try Everything’ to Reach Fresh Agreement

After two years of negotiations, an effort by the World Health Organization to agree on a global pandemic treaty has failed.

The plan, which sought to agree on a framework for how countries would respond to the next pandemic, would give the WHO the power to mandate lockdowns, vaccines, and vaccine passports and other forms of authoritarian control.

The effort was led by WHO Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian politician with links to Marxist guerilla movements whose “recommendations” shaped the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC reported:

On Friday, Roland Driece, co-chair of WHO’s negotiating board for the agreement, acknowledged that countries were unable to come up with a draft. WHO had hoped a final draft treaty could be agreed on at its yearly meeting of health ministers starting Monday in Geneva. “We are not where we hoped we would be when we started this process,” he said, adding that finalizing an international agreement on how to respond to a pandemic was critical “for the sake of humanity.” Driece said the World Health Assembly next week would take up lessons from its work and plot the way forward, urging participants to make “the right decisions to take this process forward” to one day reach a pandemic agreement “because we need it.” The draft treaty had attempted to address the gap that occurred between COVID-19 vaccines in rich and poorer countries, which WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said amounted to “a catastrophic moral failure.” … The accord’s aim was to set guidelines for how the WHO’s 194 member countries might stop future pandemics and better share resources. But experts warned there were virtually no consequences for countries that don’t comply. The co-chairs of the treaty-drafting process didn’t specify what caused the logjam, but diplomats have said vast differences remained over sharing of information about pathogens that emerge and the sharing of technologies to fight them.

Addressing the media after the negotiations broke down, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that the process was “not a failure.”

“We will try everything — believing that anything is possible — and make this happen because the world still needs a pandemic treaty,” he said. “Because many of the challenges that caused a serious impact during COVID-19 still exist.

“What matters now is when do we learn from this and how can we reset things, recalibrate things, identify the main challenges, and then move on,” he continued.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, the negotiations for the agreement took place in secret as bureaucrats sought to slip in language and provisions that would bolster their authority during the next pandemic.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the United Kingdom would oppose the treaty on the grounds that it violated the country’s sovereignty.

“The U.K. could not accept these proposals in their current form – and they have not been agreed,” a government spokesperson said at the time. “We will only support the adoption of the accord and accept it on behalf of the UK, if it is firmly in the UK national interest and respects national sovereignty.”