Peter Sweden- IT’S HAPPENING: Britain REFUSES to Sign WHO Pandemic Treaty

by
Peter Imanuelsen outside UN headquarters in Geneva Image: Courtesy of Peter Imanuelsen

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.
This is big news for freedom and sovereignty.

I recently reported on how in the latest draft of the WHO pandemic treaty, it was being watered down.

Now it is being reported that Britain is REFUSING to sign on to the World Health Organisation’s pandemic treaty and that they will not sign any form of the treaty that undermines Britain’s sovereignty.

That is very good news.

However, the reason they are against the treaty is because countries will be obliged to give away 20% of pandemic related health products. In other words, things such as vaccines, medicines and protection equipment like face masks.

In other words, it is basically a form of Global Communism.

Because that is what it is. The WHO is a bunch of unelected elites that want to control your life.

Did you know that Dr. Tedros, the leader of the WHO actually worked for a Communist junta in the regime of a Marxist dictator in Ethiopia.

The now WHO leader also joined the TPLF party back in the day which began as a Communist party.

So the leader of the WHO has a Communist background, and they are here telling people how they should life their lives?

Rich countries will be forced to give away medicine and equipment and give it to the WHO.

So what about the other parts in the treaty, like the fact that the WHO could come with “recommendations” to countries to implement lockdowns or vaccination? That was fine, but giving away medicine and vaccines to the WHO, that was a line too far?!

But it is a good thing that a major country now will be refusing to sign the treaty in its current form.

Britain has said they will require that any pandemic treaty will have to respect national sovereignty.

Could this be the beginning of the WHO pandemic treaty failing?

How many other countries could join in rejecting this, following in Britain’s footsteps?

This is a massive development and I will be keeping an eye on what happens next. Make sure to stay subscribed and you will get my updates as it happens!

Independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen has dedicated years to reporting the things the mainstream media ignores. You can follow him at https://petersweden.com/

Guest Contributor

You can email Peter Sweden here, and read more of Peter Sweden's articles here.

 

