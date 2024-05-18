Virginia Second Grade Teacher Arrested for Being on Drugs, Having Narcotics in Classroom — Husband Arrested in Parking Lot

A second-grade teacher in Virginia was arrested on Thursday after a school resource officer noticed that she was high on drugs.

Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, also had drugs in her classroom at the Spotswood Elementary School in Fredericksburg.

The teacher was charged with felony possession of schedule I/II narcotics, felony child endangerment, and felony child neglect or abuse, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from Fox News, “During the incident, Carter’s husband was found in the school parking lot in a vehicle, also under the suspected influence of narcotics, and required medical attention, police said.”

The husband has been identified as Kristopher Donald Carter.

A two-year-old child was also inside the vehicle.

The husband was charged with felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse.

“Both Carters have been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. Candyce Carter is being held without bond. Kristopher Carter is in jail under a $5,000 bond,” Fox reports.

It is not believed that any students were exposed to the drugs.

“No students reported injuries or exposure, but were checked by medical personnel out of abundance of caution and the classroom was professionally cleaned,” the sheriff’s office said.

While Spotsylvania County Public Schools has not announced if Carter is fired, School Board Chair Lorita Daniels said that they take “all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures.”

“Spotsylvania County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints,” Daniels said in a statement to FOX 5 DC. “The district appreciates the quick action of our Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department. We will continue to work diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools.”