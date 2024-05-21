VIDEO: Texas Woman Shoots Up McDonald’s Over Missing Hash Browns and Biscuits

A Texas woman fired at least eight gunshots through a McDonald’s drive-thru window in San Antonio after the workers allegedly forgot to give her hash browns and biscuits.

The incident occurred in December, but the arrest warrant affidavit was made public this week.

Samantha Anthony, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Local station KSAT reports:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Dec. 30, 2023, Anthony had driven to a McDonald’s restaurant in the 1330 block of South Laredo Street, just south of downtown, when she began complaining about her order to the drive-through cashier. The affidavit states that Anthony then fired multiple gunshots from the drive-side car window into the second drive-thru window. At least eight gunshots were fired into the window, with employees working and the business open, police said. The employees took cover behind walls and equipment. No one was injured.

According to a report from The Blaze, the suspect had picked up her order and drove away. She returned 30 minutes later, covered in empty food wrappers, and claimed that she had not been given her full order — specifically, biscuits and hashbrowns.

A manager checked the camera and saw that she had been given her food.

The Blaze reports:

“She was hopping from the first drive-thru window to the second window, banging, talking, yelling,” an employee recalled. She said the woman challenged them to come out and fight her. Then the shots rang out. “I heard the first shot, I kind of like had a late reaction,” said the employee. “Whenever the other shot started ringing out, that’s when all of us in the front started ducking and sliding.” The employee said she had a panic attack over the shooting and was crying and scared.

Anthony fled the scene, but her image and vehicle were caught on surveillance camera footage.

The hungry shooter is currently being held on $75,000 bond.