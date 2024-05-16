Victor Reacts: Selective Outrage Over Butker’s Speech – Christians Need to Speak Up (VIDEO)

The internet is exploding over a speech given by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker where he stood for traditional Christian principles.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported,

The NFL has officially distanced itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s recent commencement speech at a private college in Kansas. During his address, Butker urged women graduates to embrace the role of “homemaker” and issued sharp criticisms of the LGBTQ community and Joe Biden’s abortion and lockdown policies. Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, told People, “Harrison Butker spoke in his personal capacity. His views do not reflect those of the NFL. We remain committed to promoting an inclusive environment, which strengthens our league.” Butker, a three-time Super Bowl Champion, delivered his remarks at Benedictine College on Saturday, focusing on the decline in moral values under the Biden regime. He accused the president of hypocrisy, noting the incongruence between Biden’s public Catholic faith and his pro-abortion stance, calling it a “delusional” act that misleads on the possibility of being both Catholic and pro-abortion.

The great irony of the situation is that the downpour of moral outrage far outweighs that which has been seen in the past when NFL players did truly awful things. Players have beaten their wives and children, faced criminal drug charges, abused animals, and been arrested for drunk driving. In nearly all of these cases the public outrage has been near crickets in comparison to the backlash Butker is facing.

The left loves to preach at us about “diversity and inclusion” so long as that does so-called diversity does not leave any room for a traditional Christian worldview. What is right is called wrong and what is wrong is called right. It is time for more common sense Americans and Christians to speak truth to a world that so clearly needs it.