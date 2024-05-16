NFL Distances Itself from Harrison Butker’s Graduation Speech After It Sends Leftists Into Utter Meltdown — Kansas City Doxxes NFL Star for Defying Woke Norms

The NFL has officially distanced itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s recent commencement speech at a private college in Kansas. During his address, Butker urged women graduates to embrace the role of “homemaker” and issued sharp criticisms of the LGBTQ community and Joe Biden’s abortion and lockdown policies.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, told People, “Harrison Butker spoke in his personal capacity. His views do not reflect those of the NFL. We remain committed to promoting an inclusive environment, which strengthens our league.”

Butker, a three-time Super Bowl Champion, delivered his remarks at Benedictine College on Saturday, focusing on the decline in moral values under the Biden regime.

He accused the president of hypocrisy, noting the incongruence between Biden’s public Catholic faith and his pro-abortion stance, calling it a “delusional” act that misleads on the possibility of being both Catholic and pro-abortion.

“Our own is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but, at the same time, is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure, to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone.”

The placekicker didn’t stop at criticizing Biden; he extended his condemnation to other Catholics who support policies contradicting traditional church teachings, particularly around gender identity.

“From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it. These are the things we are told in polite society not to bring up, the difficult and unpleasant things.”

Highlighting the broader societal impacts of “degenerate cultural values in media,” Butker denounced what he referred to as “the gay agenda” and criticized the media’s portrayal of traditional values.

Addressing women directly, Butker emphasized the importance of motherhood and homemaking, praising his wife, Isabelle, as an exemplar of fulfilling her vocation as a wife and mother. He attributed much of his personal and professional success to her dedication to their family.

Furthermore, Butker addressed the men in the audience, stressing the essential role of men as leaders and providers in both the home and the wider community. He linked the absence of strong male figures in the home to societal disorder and increased violence, a situation he claims is less prevalent in countries with lower rates of absent fathers.

However, his speech sent the far left into a total meltdown.

Currently, a petition on http://change.org demands the Chiefs release Harrison Butker for his commencement speech, with over 30,000 signatures gathered.

A petition is calling on the Chiefs to dismiss kicker Harrison Butker for making several dehumanizing remarks during his commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11th.

Greg Price criticized the apparent hypocrisy by leftists, stating, “Consider all the reprehensible actions by other NFL players—Tyreek Hill’s child abuse, DeShaun Watson’s controversies, and various cases of neglectful fathers. Yet, it’s the Catholic guy who prioritizes family over career that really crosses the line for some.”

Additionally, the Kansas City official X account doxxed Butker, then deleted the post. However, screenshots had already been captured.

In response, Kansas City issued an apology, saying, “We apologize for our previous tweet. It was shared in error.” The Hodgetwins responded by alleging, “It wasn’t posted in error; y’all are just some woke clowns.”