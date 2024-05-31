Victor Reacts: The President of the United States is PROUD to Make Political Prisoners (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden was asked about Donald Trump being a political prisoner and his response tells you everything you need to know about what is happening to Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the Middle East one day after a jury returned a guilty verdict against Trump.

Dictator Biden unleashed on Trump during his remarks and declared it is dangerous for Trump to say the trial was rigged.

The jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts in Alvin Bragg’s “hush money” trial and we still don’t know what crimes Trump committed.

President Trump immediately came out and declared himself a political prisoner.

Biden was clearly satisfied with the work his Regime did to convict his main political opponent Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What’s your response to that, sir?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

Biden shuffled away, stopped, turned around and smirked before shuffling away again.

The President of the United States appears to be signaling to the American people that he is proud of what he has done. Destroying our nation’s justice system in an effort to stop the man he knows he cannot defeat fair and square.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.