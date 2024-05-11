CONFIRMED: JACK SMITH AND ALVIN BRAGG Caught Violating the Same Law Used to Send J6 Defendants to Prison

caption id=”attachment_1138369″ align=”alignnone” width=”1024″] FBI agents spread documents from Mar-a-Lago on the floor during their raid on President Trump’s home.[/caption]

As reported on Friday – DOJ hitman Jack Smith violated the same law as J6 defendants who were sent to prison for years!

In August 2022, President Trump reported that he believed the FBI stole his will during the Biden-endorsed raid on Mar-a-Lago. The FBI also stole 1,800 other items that were not documents that belonged to President Trump. This was not lawful or necessary.

It is also widely known at this point that Joe Biden who ordered the FBI access to Trump’s documents at Mar-a-Lago and President Trump’s personal belongings.

On pages 2-3 of the ruling Judge Cannon revealed that it was JOE BIDEN who ordered the FBI access to the Mar-a-Lago documents and President Trump’s personal belongings.

This was despite the Biden regime insisting they had nothing to do with the raid.

In September 2022, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that Chris Wray’s FBI created a fake crime scene at Trump’s home by adding their own documents to the scene and doctoring at least one photo. (more here).

The FBI created the crime scene, inserted their own documents, and then photoshopped the document. At the bottom of the photo provided to the court there is the number 2A, indicating that this was a crime scene photo as well as a type of tape measure across the bottom of the photo. The corrupt FBI threw the photos on the floor themselves. They staged this.

Recently, Judge Cannon redacted documents previously concealed from the American public.

So an entire pallet full of boxes that had been held by GSA somewhere outside of DC is dumped at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently these are the boxes that ended up containing papers with "classified markings."

It appears Jack Smith committed the same criminal act as Biden’s Special Counsel as the criminal act Joe Biden’s DOJ is using to put January 6 defendants in prison.

UPDATE: But there is more.

New York City DA Alvin Bragg’s team also altered documents in their case against President Trump. Alvin Bragg’s paralegals admitted on the stand today in the Trump trial that his office deleted three pages worth of phone calls between Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Keith Davidson and Michael Cohen.

They destroyed evidence that affected their junk lawfare case against President Trump.

This also violates § 1512(c)(2), which the DOJ claims means imprisonment for a person who “corruptly…obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding…or who destroys or mutilates evidence.”

Reporter Andrea Widburg at American Thinker discovered this violation by Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg — Hitman Jack Smith violated the same law that the Biden regime is using to jail J6 protesters for attending a rally and committing no violence!

One of the main tools in the DOJ arsenal against anyone near the Capitol on January 6, 2021, is § 1512(c)(2), which the DOJ claims means imprisonment for a person who "corruptly…obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding…" That is what the DOJ claims happened when ordinary Americans (a) exercised their rights of free speech and (b) usually inadvertently, entered onto Capitol land after masked agitators had removed "no trespassing" signage and fencing and after the Capitol police had opened the building's doors. The penalty is fines and/or imprisonment, with the latter potentially as long as 20 years… …To imprison ordinary Americans, the DOJ came down hard on subsection (c)(2) of the statute because it contains the phrase "official proceeding." (c) Whoever corruptly— [snip] (2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, But while the DOJ is focusing everyone's attention on subsection (2), they're ignoring subsection (1): (c) Whoever corruptly— (1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object's integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding… It reminds me of Smith's admission to Judge Aileen Cannon about his and his minions' handling of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, documents that then served as the basis for his decision to indict Donald Trump.

It’s time for honest prosecutors to go on offense and quit sitting back as these despicable Marxists attempt to take total control of the country.

Fight back!