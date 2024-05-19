UPDATE… Iranian President’s Helicopter Crash: Iranian Drones Sent to Area – Site of Crash Identified – Reports of Phone Call by Surviving Passenger

The current status of Iranian President Ebrehim Raisi is in doubt after his helicopter crashed in northern Iran on Sunday. IRNA

As reported earlier by Cullen Linebarger – A helicopter carrying Iranian President and mass murderer Ebrahim Raisi crashed while visiting a northern region and his condition is currently unknown according to reports.

In addition to Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, along with other officials and bodyguards, were on the flight. The helicopter has been rpeortedly located around the village of Uzi in the forests of Arsbaran.

Twenty rescue teams and drones have been sent to the area. But emergency crews have so far been unable to reach the location due to foggy conditions.

Below is a video of the rescue teams attempting to locate Raisi’s helicopter.

Iranian Tasmin News reported:

Referring to the increase of operational rescue teams to the accident site of the President’s helicopter crash, the head of the Red Crescent said: 40 rescue teams were sent from Azerbaijan province and neighboring provinces to the accident site.

He stated: According to the location of the area, the search operation is being carried out on the ground.

Kolivand reminded: We used drones and aerial action, and due to the bad weather conditions, aerial search is not possible. The place of the accident is an impassable mountainous area; We have sent troops from certain provinces so that more troops will arrive, and I am also on that path.

Iranian Fars News says a passenger was able to make a call after the crash.

Rescuers are on their way to the place of the incident.

Some people have been able to talk to Ayatollah Ale-Hashem moments after the incident, but currently they are not reachable on the phone.

Earlier, a source close to the president had told Fars News Agency that the helicopter carrying them was forced to land due to foggy weather.

Here is video of the rescuers attempting to reach the crash site earlier today.

Via Fars News.

