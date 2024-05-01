Two-Tiered Justice: DOJ Announces They Will NOT Be Releasing Joe Biden’s Audio Recordings with Special Counsel Robert Hur – To Protect Biden’s Privacy!

In February Chairmen James Comer from the House Oversight Committee and Jim Jordan from the Judiciary Committee subpoenaed the Justice Department for Special Counsel Robert Hur’s Biden interview records as damaging leaks revealed at the time that Biden lied about his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Comer and Jordan were seeking Biden transcripts, notes, video and audio files of Robert Hur’s 5-hour interview over two days.

Robert Hur was tasked as Special Counsel in investigating Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents case. Joe Biden, who did not hold presidential immunity to hold classified documents like President Trump did, held classified documents in numerous unprotected locations.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden wasn’t charged.

In March 2024 Judicial Watchfiled its FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the Department of Justice failed to respond to a February 2024 FOIA request for records of all Special Counsel interviews of President Biden (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:24-cv-00700)). A redacted transcript of the Biden interview was released on April 15.

In the report, Hur called Biden a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and declined to charge Biden with a “serious felony:”

Judicial Watch also sought the audio recordings of Joe Biden’s testimony before Robert Hur.

On Tuesday, Judicial Watch reported that Joe Biden’s DOJ will not release the audio recordings to their group in order to protect Joe Biden’s privacy.

And they also did not want to disclose Biden’s late stage dementia recorded by the Special Counsel during interrogation of his criminal acts.

