Chairmen Comer, Jordan Subpoena DOJ for Robert Hur’s Biden Interview Video, Audio Files as Damaging Leaks Reveal Biden Lied About Interview

Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan on Tuesday subpoenaed the Justice Department for Special Counsel Robert Hur’s Biden interview records as damaging leaks reveal Biden lied about his interview with Hur.

Comer and Jordan are seeking Biden transcripts, notes, video and audio files of Robert Hur’s 5-hour interview over two days.

BREAKING: Chairmen Comer and Jordan are subpoenaing the DOJ for Special Counsel Hur’s Joe Biden interview records, including transcripts, notes, video, and audio files. pic.twitter.com/Zwy9uwhAEa — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 27, 2024

Special Counsel Robert Hur last week released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Joe Biden attacked Robert Hur during a recent impromptu presser and said, “There is even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?”

It was all a lie. This never happened!

Biden raised the issue with his dead son Beau and he could not correctly recall which year he passed away, according to a leak to NBC News.

Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

Special Counsel Robert Hur will testify publicly on March 12 about his investigation into Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents.