Trump Trial Judge Could be Disbarred for his Actions. Here is the Case Against Him… (Video)

by

The Judge overseeing President Trump’s New York trial has broken numerous judicial standards that his behavior should lead to his disbarment. Judge Juan Merchan’s bias against President Trump is indisputable. Any “reasonable” person can spot it. We go through each of his missteps, mistakes, and deceitful decisions aimed at swaying the jury to convict.

His behavior is so outside the bounds of standard judicial conduct that he is guilty of not just ethical violations, but he clearly has violated Donald Trump’s constitutional right to due process.

That violation could lead the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In this podcast, I lay out the exact New York Statutes that prove Judge Juan Merchan’s official misconduct.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.