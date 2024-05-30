Trump Trial Judge Could be Disbarred for his Actions. Here is the Case Against Him… (Video)

The Judge overseeing President Trump’s New York trial has broken numerous judicial standards that his behavior should lead to his disbarment. Judge Juan Merchan’s bias against President Trump is indisputable. Any “reasonable” person can spot it. We go through each of his missteps, mistakes, and deceitful decisions aimed at swaying the jury to convict.

His behavior is so outside the bounds of standard judicial conduct that he is guilty of not just ethical violations, but he clearly has violated Donald Trump’s constitutional right to due process.

That violation could lead the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In this podcast, I lay out the exact New York Statutes that prove Judge Juan Merchan’s official misconduct.