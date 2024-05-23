Trump Reveals Biden’s Request to Sit Down During Debate (LISTEN)

President Trump, in his latest appearance on the “Cats & Cosby Show,” revealed Biden requested a chair for their upcoming debate.

Trump told the hosts of the Cats & Cosby Show, “I hear now we’re sitting at tables. I don’t want to sit at a table.”

“I said, ‘No, let’s stand.’ But they want to sit at a table,” added Trump.

Trump, later in the interview, said he accepted the format in order to call out Biden on the horrific Afghanistan withdrawal.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump and Biden are slated to face off in a debate hosted by CNN on June 27th.

