Trump Reveals Biden’s Request to Sit Down During Debate (LISTEN)

President Trump, in his latest appearance on the “Cats & Cosby Show,” revealed Biden requested a chair for their upcoming debate.

Trump told the hosts of the Cats & Cosby Show, “I hear now we’re sitting at tables. I don’t want to sit at a table.”

“I said, ‘No, let’s stand.’ But they want to sit at a table,” added Trump.

Trump, later in the interview, said he accepted the format in order to call out Biden on the horrific Afghanistan withdrawal.

LISTEN:

Per The New York Post:

Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that he has agreed to “sit at a table” with Joe Biden — despite his strong preference to stand — during their upcoming debates.

The seated format was a request made by the 81-year-old president’s campaign team, according to Trump.

“I hear now we’re sitting at tables. I don’t want to sit at a table,” the 77-year-old former president told John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby during an appearance on the “Cats & Cosby Show” on WABC 770 AM.

“I said, ‘No, let’s stand.’ But they want to sit at a table,” Trump said. “So we’ll be sitting at a table as opposed to doing it the way you should be, in my opinion, in a debate.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump and Biden are slated to face off in a debate hosted by CNN on June 27th.

READ:

BREAKING: Biden and Trump Accept CNN’s Invitation to Debate on June 27 – Trump Takes the Gloves Off and RIPS “Crooked Joe Biden”

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

