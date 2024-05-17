Trump-Hater Chris Christie Turns Cheek Peck into Smooch with Anthony Scaramucci in Viral Video

by
Credit: @ALX/X

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and hedge fund mogul Anthony Scaramucci, both notorious for their obsessive hatred of Donald Trump, have been caught on video sharing a kiss.

The footage reveals Scaramucci, the ex-White House Communications Director and Christie’s mega-donor, leaning in for what appears to be a friendly peck on the cheek.

But in a shocking twist, Christie flips the script and plants a kiss right on what appears to be Scaramucci’s lips.

The event took place during Scaramucci’s book launch, ‘From Wall Street to the White House and Back: The Scaramucci Guide to Unbreakable Resilience.’ Also in attendance were disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and cybersecurity CEO Robert Herjavec.

The video was first posted by political commentator Alex Lorusso, also known as “Alx.”

WATCH:

Conservative commentators, including the Alex Jones, did not hold back their disdain.

“Disgusting people,” Alex Jones wrote.

Here are some of the comments online roasting Chris Christie and Anthony Scaramucci:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.