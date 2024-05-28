Trump Flag Spotted Flying at New York Post Office on Memorial Day

A Trump flag was spotted flying on the flag pole at a New York post office on Memorial Day.

The “Trump 2024” flag was waving alongside the American and POW flags at the Delmar Post Office on Monday morning.

A new flag flown at the Delmar Post Office Monday morning. A third flag was added to the flag pole stationed outside government building: the American flag, followed by a POW flag, and finally a 2024 Donald Trump for President flag. MORE HERE: https://t.co/lmnn4Mc3mJ pic.twitter.com/lgnJQeh4mU — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) May 27, 2024

A representative for the Postal Service told local station WRGB Albany that their employees did not hang the flag and that it “will be removed as soon as possible.”

The flag was removed a short time later.

The report added, “Police say they have reached out to the Office of the Postal Inspector, pending investigation.”

NewsChannel 13 reports that the flag was hung with zip ties.

The report added, “We’ve asked the Postal Inspection Services if they’ll investigate. We are waiting to hear back.”