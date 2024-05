On January 6th, a lot of things flew under the radar that came to light only after a few patriotic Americans pressed the issue and made sure the public knew the TRUTH. Recently, a bombshell was revealed by a whistleblower that exposed that President Trump was STRIPPED of his Commander-in-Chief role on J6…..what possible reason could they have had to strip the leader of the free world in such a crucial moment?

Maria Zeee explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!