Texas’s RINO House Speaker Dade Phelan Prevails in Primary Election Thanks to Democrats, Defeats Trump-Endorse Candidate By 366 Votes – AG Paxton Weighs In

The Speaker of the House in the Texas legislature, Dade Phelan, has prevailed in his primary race against his Trump-backed opponent David Covey.

Phelan had become an unpopular figure within the Republican grassroots over his unsuccessful effort to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on baseless bribery and corruption charges. He has also faced criticism for appearing intoxicated while addressing the legislature.

Attorney General Ken Paxton called for Dade Phelan to step down after his failed attempts to oust the popular Attorney General.

However, Dade defeated former Orange County Republican Party chairman David Covey, despite his major endorsements that included Trump, Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

With all precincts reporting, Phelan led by 366 votes. Although Covey had the right to a recount, he conceded the race in a speech to supports around 21:30 local time.

“I will be your state rep for HD 21 and I will be your speaker for the Texas House in 2025,” Phelan said during his victory speech. “This was a true grassroots effort — not the fake grassroots.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on Phelan's win blaming it on Democrat voters in the district.

Democrats just reelected @dadephelan. We must close our primaries. Now.#txlege @texasgop — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 29, 2024

Covey, meanwhile, called Phelan an "Austin swamp creature" who had only won re-election with the support of Democrats in a "brazen act of betrayal."

According to the Texas Tribune, Phelan won the race with the backing of "business-minded Republicans" who "spent millions" trying to save him.

The Tribune reports:

Phelan’s win was a victory for them, too. That well-heeled group of powerbrokers, who swept Texas Republicans into power in the 1990s, cracking a century of Democratic dominance, showed that despite recent attacks on their own reputations as RINOs, they still have sway within the state party.

However, it appears that Phelan may struggle to retain the Speakership, with very few Republican legislatures backing him throughout the campaign. Rep. Tom Oliverson of Cypress has already announced his candidacy for the role.