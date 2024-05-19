Teenage Rapper Shoots Himself in the Head While Recording TikTok Video Playing with a Gun (VIDEO)

A 17-year-old rapper in Virginia has fatally shot himself while filming a TikTok video playing with a gun, according to reports.

The teenager uses the name “Rylo Huncho.”

According to a report from Hip Hob Vibe, “Rylo Huncho’s real name has not been disclosed. However, he was known for his energetic performances and promising music career…he was filming content for his TikTok account when the gun discharged. So, this resulted in a fatal injury.”

It remains unclear if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

Before he pulls the trigger, Huncho can be heard saying, “F*ck y’all, n****.”

Viewer Discretion is Advised:

Virginia native, Rylo Huncho, is dead after accidentally shooting himself while filming a TikTok video.

The report adds:

Family members have since set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and support the grieving family during this challenging time. The page has seen an outpouring of support from fans and the community, reflecting the impact Rylo had on those around him. The GoFundMe page was set up by a cousin of Rylo Huncho’s. In her description, she says that the cause of death was accidental/suicide. Also, she says the the family is still trying to figure out why. This is how the GoFundMe statement reads. Rylo Huncho’s untimely death has sparked conversations about the responsibilities of social media platforms and the influence they have on young users. The community continues to rally around the family, sharing memories of Rylo’s passion for music and his bright future.

Over $2,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe fundraiser.

The description reads, “Hello , my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head . He was her only son ! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why . But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need . He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son . Anything can help ! Please keep my family in your prayers thank you so much.”

The Gateway Pundit has not been able to independently verify the validity of the GoFundMe or any claims made about the teenager.

A report from Biz Pac Review noted, “The brief viral clip raised questions about the fate of the rapper and at least one social media account suggested, ‘according to his family, he went to the hospital and died from injuries. his friend posted the video [because] people were saying the friend shot him. his family was also saying he was depressed but since he is gone, we will never know if it was a major accident or purposely done.'”