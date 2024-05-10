Target Will Only Sell Pride Merchandise Online and in ‘Select Stores’ After Last Year’s Backlash

After last year’s backlash, Target will only sell Pride merchandise online and in select stores.

Last June, Target faced a major boycott for offering Pride-themed products from a Satanic designer with violent messaging and “tuck-friendly” women’s bathing suits.

In a press release on their website, Target said they will offer “a collection of products including adult apparel and home and food and beverage items, curated based on consumer feedback.”

“The collection will be available on Target.com and in select stores, based on historical sales performance,” the press release continued.

The retail giant noted that it continues to support LGBTQIA+ organizations year-round, including Human Rights Campaign, Family Equality, and more.

Remember this? 2023 #BoycottTarget caused Target to now only carry their new collection in a select number of stores. Stay tuned I will be finding this new collection…will there be another tucking bathing suit??? Or children’s pride onesies??? pic.twitter.com/0E1U0JiLgO — MORGONN (@morgonnm) May 10, 2024

In July 2023, seven Republican Attorney Generals sent a letter to Target warning that their Pride month displays may have violated state laws that “protect children from harmful content meant to sexualize them and prohibit gender transitions of children.”

“This year, Target reportedly promoted and sold products in our states that included, among other products, LGBT-themed onesies, bibs, and overalls, t-shirts labeled ‘Girls Gays Theys;’ ‘Pride Adult Drag Queen Katya’ (which depicts a male dressed in female ‘drag’); and girls’ swimsuits with ‘tuck-friendly construction’ and ‘extra crotch coverage’ for male genitalia,” the letter said. “Target also included merchandise by the self-declared ‘Satanist-Inspired’ brand Abprallen, which is known for designs that glorify violence. These designs include the phrases ‘We Bash Back’ with a heart-shaped mace in the trans-flag colors, ‘Transphobe Collector’ with a skull, and ‘Homophobe Headrest’ with skulls beside a pastel guillotine. Target also sold products with antiChristian designs, such as pentagrams, horned skulls, and other Satanic products. One such design included the phrase ‘Satan Respects Pronouns’ with a horned ram representing Baphomet—a half-human, half-animal, hermaphrodite worshiped by the occult.”

After news of Target’s extremist Pride campaign went viral, a conservative boycott caused the company’s stock prices to plummet by 16 percent.

The Target boycott began shortly after Bud Light was hit with one for partnering with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney.