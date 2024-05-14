Surprise: Bizarre NYC-Dublin Portal Shuts Down Thanks to OnlyFans Model Exposing Herself Along With Other Shocking Incidents (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit reported Saturday that two large circular livestream portals were installed connecting New York City and Dublin, Ireland in a bizarre attempt to “bring the world together.”

However, just one day after the portals became operational, disaster unfolded. The Dublin portal displayed a stunning image of the Twin Towers on fire to viewers in New York, a painful reminder of the 9/11 terrorist attack. Now, the infamous invention has been shut down thanks to multiple explicit events, including one from a notorious “model.”

On Sunday, an Onlyfans star named Ava Louise forced the portal to shut down entirely after flashing her breasts as onlookers stared in shock.

Footage captured from the scene opens by showing her approaching the portal while brushing back her hair. Louise then lifts her tank top to expose her b**bs and wiggles them for several seconds while dancing around.

Instagram Influence flashes her chest in front of shocked bystanders at NYC-Dublin portal installation. Viewers looking through the portal in Dublin were left stunned after the woman pulled up her top in an effort to go viral on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/dVWeIoDJLI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 14, 2024

Louise bragged about shutting down the portal in a subsequent Instagram post. “I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes!” she exclaimed.

Louise then posted footage of her boyfriend speaking with security while she raced off. One staffer told him the portal would be down “for some time” and that “it’s very unfortunate that people are not acting in the best way.”

This is not the first time Louise, a native of New Jersey, has orchestrated a NSFW stunt. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, she achieved worldwide notoriety when she posted a video of herself licking a toilet seat on an airplane as part of a “coronavirus challenge.”

She told Business Insider at the time that her goal was to “capitalize off this pandemic” and achieve “a whole new level of fame.”

Louise’s madness can perhaps be best explained by her appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2019, when she told the television personality that “the world needs” a celebrity such as herself. She revealed her desire to become a “skinny legend” and to become “Insta famous.”

She also said she would rather “die hot than live ugly.”

The New York Post reports several other vile incidents in addition to Louise’s occurred within the last week, mainly on Ireland’s side. For example, one Irish man was seen holding up a swastika while another was seen snorting cocaine.

The Daily Mail reports another video Dublin’s side of the portal showed a woman being dragged away by police after grinding against the screen.