New ‘Portal’ Bridging NYC and Dublin to “Bring the World Together” Goes Awry After Disturbing 9/11 Terrorist Attack was Displayed (VIDEO)

In an ambitious attempt to “bring the world together,” two large circular livestream portals have been installed connecting New York City and Dublin, Ireland. However, the project’s intent of fostering global unity quickly soured due to unexpected and controversial content.

‘The Portals,’ which were launched on Wednesday, feature massive circular screens that stream live video feeds between Manhattan’s Flatiron District and a central location near O’Connell Street in Dublin.

The project, initiated by Lithuanian artist, author, and entrepreneur Benediktas Gylys and his organization, Portals.org, previously achieved success with similar installations in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland.

“The Portal connection between New York City and Dublin will run through the fall of 2024. Throughout that time, there will be scheduled programming, including cultural performances at each city’s Portal that will be enjoyed by people in the other city via the livestream. Programming will kick-off in mid-May with a visual program to celebrate New York Design Week Festival,” according to the press release.

WATCH:

THE PORTAL: a visual bridge connecting New York City to Dublin A public technology sculpture known as The Portal was unveiled this morning in New York City’s ’s Flatiron neighborhood. The sculpture has a real-time, visual live stream connecting New York City to Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ATNBq63QeC — Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) May 8, 2024

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste said, “One of my key aims as Lord Mayor is to make the City more inclusive. The Portals project embodies this, bringing together technology, engineering and art to bring communities from across the world closer together and to allow people to meet and connect outside of their social circles and cultures. We are delighted to connect Dublin with New York which we share a deep historical and cultural bond with.”

However, just a day after the portals became operational, controversy erupted. The Dublin portal displayed a shocking image of the Twin Towers on fire, a disturbing reminder of the 9/11 attacks, to viewers in New York.

WATCH:

NEW: Almost immediately after the new ‘Portal’ was installed connecting NYC to Dublin, Ireland to “bring the world together,” someone displays a photo of the Twin Towers on fire. The portal went live on Wednesday, connecting the two cities with a 24/7 live video. Dublin… pic.twitter.com/MhFAX0Hfmz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2024

Additionally, there have been reports of inappropriate interactions across the portals, with videos circulating online showing individuals from both cities flipping off each other.

In a more serious turn of events, a woman was arrested in Dublin a few hours after the portal’s launch, though details of the arrest have not been disclosed.

WATCH: