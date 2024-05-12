Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Slams Washington, DC: ‘It is a Hideous Place as Far as I’m Concerned’

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas slammed life in Washington, DC while attending a recent judicial conference.

He described DC as a ‘hideous place’ and explained that this is part of the reason that he and his wife like to go on RV trips.

It’s hardly surprising that Thomas feels this way when you consider what he has been put through over the years by Democrats and the beltway media.

RedState reported:

Clarence Thomas Unleashed: Calls DC a ‘Hideous Place’ Where ‘People Pride Themselves in Being Awful’ Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is often viewed as a cipher, considering that for years he sat silent on the bench and for a decade didn’t ask a single question during proceedings. He’s been more vocal in recent times, however, and on Friday at a conference of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Point Clear, Alabama, he was anything but quiet. Political operatives in the nation’s capital are simply “awful,” he told the audience: Thomas… described Washington as a place where “people pride themselves in being awful.” “It is a hideous place as far as I’m concerned,” Thomas said. “It’s one of the reasons we like RVing,” he added. “You get to be around regular people who don’t pride themselves in doing harmful things merely because they have the capacity to do it or because they disagree.” Thomas should know—he was at the center of the Anita Hill fiasco—overseen by then-Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Joe Biden—where he was subjected to evidence-free, humiliating claims of sexual harassment during his SCOTUS confirmation hearings in 1991.

This classic clip helps to explain why the left has been so nasty to Thomas over the years. He does not change his views with the winds of public opinion. He believes right is right no matter what.

Nothing triggers the left like a black man who is a conservative.