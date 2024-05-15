Dirty Special Counsel Dave Weiss Retaliates Against Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, Falsely Suggests They Were Under Investigation by Govt Agency

Two months ago, Special Counsel Dave Weiss retaliated against Hunter Biden IRS whistleblowers Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and Special Agent Joseph Ziegler by falsely suggesting they were under investigation by a government agency.

Weiss began retaliating against the whistleblowers in 2022, however, the special counsel filed a court document two months ago and falsely claimed Shapley and Ziegler were under investigation for potential misconduct.

Dave Weiss redacted information related to his claims against the whistleblowers under the guise of an “ongoing investigation.”

“Both SSA Shapley and SA Ziegler have filed whistleblower retaliation claims with OSC, and we understand OSC has requested related documents as part of an investigation into the retaliation claims. Specifically, SSA Shapley has alleged that now-Special Counsel David Weiss began retaliating against Shapley in November 2022 when Weiss learned Shapley had been making protected whistleblower disclosures about Weiss’s office to his IRS chain of command. Those disclosures included allegations Weiss’s office (the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware) engaged in prosecutorial misconduct in the Hunter Biden case by treating Mr. Biden more leniently than similarly situated taxpayers who were not politically connected.” Attorneys for the IRS whistleblowers wrote in a letter to the Acting Principal Deputy Special Counsel.

“Two months ago Special Counsel Weiss filed a document in one of the criminal prosecutions of Hunter Biden drafted and redacted carefully to lead the public to believe SSA Shapley and SA Ziegler were under investigation for potential misconduct. That March 11, 2024 filing opened by stating: “[T]wo IRS agents, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, . . . . have made unsubstantiated claims that prosecutors’ decision-making in this investigation was infected by politics.” The filing continued later: “[A]s described in the attached declaration, Exhibit 2 (filed under seal), the IRS has taken responsible steps to address Shapley’s and Ziegler’s conduct.” Over half of the next page was also redacted. The referenced Exhibit 2 stated the redactions were “to a potential ongoing investigation. . . and the government has filed three exhibits [under seal] that reference a potential ongoing investigation,” the letter stated.

IRS Whistleblowers: In new court filing, government “acknowledged unequivocally for the first time that SSA Shapley and SA Ziegler had not violated the taxpayer privacy laws, as Hunter Biden had falsely alleged.” Whistleblower legal team asks DOJ IG to investigate Special… pic.twitter.com/JCAVJK24EG — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 14, 2024

Last year two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.



Gary Shapley



Joseph Ziegler

“Hunter appeared to follow a pattern of attempting to avoid paying taxes on relevant income. This first started with Hunter not reporting the [Ukrainian gas company] Burisma income in 2014 and allegedly falsely claiming that it was a loan to him,” IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said last year.

“He, again, tried to claim the millions in [Chinese] income earned from Hudson West III was a loan to him, which was refuted by the evidence and was not allowed by his tax accountants,” Ziegler said, according to The New York Post.

“This continued into 2020, 2021 and 2022, in which Hunter received approximately $4.9 million in payments for personal expenses, again in the form of a loan and gift from Democratic donor Kevin Patrick Morris,” Ziegler said.

Gary Shapley said Biden-appointed US Attorneys blocked charges against Hunter Biden.

Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.

“It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials,” Ziegler said.

“The Justice Department allowed the president’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son,” Shapley said referring to the US Attorneys in DC and California.