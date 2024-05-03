SoCal: Large Group of Illegal Aliens Dock Boat in Newport Beach, Flee Into Neighborhood on Foot (SHOCK VIDEO)

A large group of illegal aliens docked a boat in Newport Beach, California and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Newport Beach is an affluent, conservative enclave in Orange County, California.

The two dozen illegal aliens tried to hide their faces as they fled into a nearby neighborhood with multimillion-dollar homes.

WATCH: Approximately two dozen migrants were caught on film unloading off a boat in NEWPORT BEACH Thursday morning on the tip of the Balboa Peninsula and fleeing into the neighborhood. Until we fix our broken immigration laws, every town in Orange County is a border town. pic.twitter.com/0ITXveFNSk — OCLiberator (@OCLiberator) May 2, 2024

It is unclear exactly when the video was taken, however, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reached out to Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill.

Mayor O’Neill told Bill Melugin that he is aware of the video and in touch with the Orange County Sheriff about it.

Wow. Video shows a large group of suspected illegal aliens docking a boat at the peninsula in Newport Beach, then disembarking and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood. Newport Beach mayor @RealWillONeill says he’s aware and in touch with the OC Sheriff about it. https://t.co/pOqbbYm359 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2024

This isn’t the first time a boat full of illegals has come to a California shore.

In December a boat filled with illegal aliens landed on the beach in Malibu, California near the homes of famous Hollywood stars.

The video shows a group of illegals getting off a boat on shore this past Thursday. Approximately 25 people were on the boat which was abandoned afterwards.

Bill Melugin said in his report that these kinds of tactics are common in Europe but would not be common to a location like Malibu because of its distance to the southern border. It is unclear if any of the illegals were taken into custody.

