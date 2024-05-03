SoCal: Large Group of Illegal Aliens Dock Boat in Newport Beach, Flee Into Neighborhood on Foot (SHOCK VIDEO)

A large group of illegal aliens docked a boat in Newport Beach, California and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Newport Beach is an affluent, conservative enclave in Orange County, California.

The two dozen illegal aliens tried to hide their faces as they fled into a nearby neighborhood with multimillion-dollar homes.

WATCH:

It is unclear exactly when the video was taken, however, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reached out to Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill.

Mayor O’Neill told Bill Melugin that he is aware of the video and in touch with the Orange County Sheriff about it.

This isn’t the first time a boat full of illegals has come to a California shore.

In December a boat filled with illegal aliens landed on the beach in Malibu, California near the homes of famous Hollywood stars.

The video shows a group of illegals getting off a boat on shore this past Thursday. Approximately 25 people were on the boat which was abandoned afterwards.

Bill Melugin said in his report that these kinds of tactics are common in Europe but would not be common to a location like Malibu because of its distance to the southern border. It is unclear if any of the illegals were taken into custody.

Watch:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

