Boat Full of Illegal Aliens Lands on Beach Near Homes of Famous Actors in Malibu, CA (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Earlier this week, a boat filled with illegal aliens landed on the beach in Malibu, California near the homes of famous Hollywood stars.

The video, which Bill Melugin of Fox News exclusively obtained, shows a group of illegals getting off a boat on shore this past Thursday. Approximately 25 people were on the boat which was abandoned afterwards.

The celebrities in the area include Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Barbara Streisand.

Fox News reported:

An incredible video captures the moment a boat full of suspected illegal migrants lands on a beach in Malibu earlier this week – close to where many of Hollywood’s stars live in their extravagant homes. The exclusive video, obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin, shows a boat pulling up to a beach at around 1 p.m. on Thursday and then around 25 people can be seen leaping out of the vessel and dashing towards land. The boat is then left abandoned in the water. Ritzy Malibu is home to countless liberal celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, Leonardo Di Caprio and Cher – and is full of high-end luxury homes, many of which are on the waterfront close to where the boat beached.

Bill Melugin said in his report that these kinds of tactics are common in Europe but would not be common to a location like Malibu because of its distance to the southern border. It is unclear if any of the illegals were taken into custody.

Watch:

Ironically, a lot of these celebrities have opposed any policies to secure the southern border. Both Cher and Barbara Streisand have been opposed to President Trump and plan to leave the country if he is reelected.

It will be interesting to see if they plan to keep their commitment to leave.