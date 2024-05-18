Sleepy Joe Biden Declines Two More Debates, Including NBC News and Telemundo Proposals, Despite Trump Campaign’s Agreement

Joe Biden’s campaign confirmed on Friday that it had rejected two additional debate offers—one hosted by NBC News and Telemundo and the other a vice presidential debate hosted by Fox News at Virginia State University, a historically Black college, CNN reported.

This decision came despite former President Donald Trump’s campaign openly agreeing to participate.

“I have accepted a fourth Presidential Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, this time with NBC & Telemundo,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Trump emphasized the importance of connecting with the Hispanic community, which has suffered under Biden’s failed policies like “crippling inflation, high gas prices, crime in our streets, and border chaos.”

The rejection by the Biden campaign has not only sparked criticism but raised eyebrows regarding Biden’s willingness to defend his record before key demographic groups that supported him in the 2020 election.

“This is all in addition to our accepting an invitation from Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News to host the Vice Presidential Debate at Virginia State University, or another venue, in Virginia, to be named later. These are the Debates that Voters have been asking for, and these are the Debates that Voters will get!” Trump concluded.

Trump’s campaign has taken this opportunity to accuse Biden of avoiding scrutiny.

“The Telemundo/NBC debate would be widely watched by Hispanic voters, but Biden’s handlers are petrified to allow him to defend his disastrous record,” said Danielle Alvarez, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign. She further branded Biden as too ‘cobarde’—cowardly—to engage with the Hispanic community on critical issues.

In a statement on Wednesday, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon emphasized an end to ongoing debate negotiations.

“President Biden has explicitly set his conditions for two one-on-one debates, which Donald Trump has agreed to,” she said.

“The time for games and chaos is over. There will be no further discussion about debates. We’re scheduled to meet Donald Trump on June 27th in Atlanta, assuming he follows through on his commitment.”

It can be recalled on Wednesday, Joe Biden and President Trump accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.

Trump also accepted ABC News’ invitation to debate Biden on September 10.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said.

Biden earlier Wednesday mocked Trump and absurdly claimed the former president “lost two debates” to him in 2020.

“Make my day, pal,” Biden said in a highly edited video posted to X.